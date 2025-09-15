The Chicago Bears have started the new season with two straight losses against divisional opponents, but quarterback Caleb Williams has not lost any confidence in his game.

Williams fired back at the idea that there has been “tough film to watch” following the Bears’ first two contests, and insisted that mistakes are a part of the process.

“It’s always pointing the finger at yourself before you go pointing at anybody else,” Williams told Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun Times. “I’m not necessarily going to say ‘tough film’ or anything like that. You’re going to make mistakes.

“You’ve got to go out there and not be fearful of making a mistake, and that’s how I play. If something happens, all right, cool, move on to the next play and let’s go back out there.”

Williams and the Bears’ offense have struggled to consistently put up points. The unit has scored on only six of its first 21 possessions, and Williams has only completed roughly 62 percent of his passes.

Article Continues Below

Chicago’s defense did not hold up against the Detroit Lions during their 52-21 Week 2 loss, but Williams was not particularly efficient either. He completed 19 of 30 passes and failed to remain consistent after a strong start that saw the Bears put up a first-quarter touchdown.

Despite the outcome, Williams maintained that his second game of the year was an improvement over his first.

“First game, missed a couple of passes,” Williams said. “This game, hit some key passes and didn’t feel like anything was off. My footwork was solid, and I was hitting my guys.”

The Bears will try to notch their first win of the season when they face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3.