The Chicago Bears are headed towards another disastrous season. They currently find themselves with a 0-2 start in 2025, an awfully familiar sight for fans. What's supposed to be Chicago's rise from the ashes is quickly turning into a smoldering dumpster fire.

To make matters worse for the Bears, they lost two of their best defenders during their loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 2. Star cornerback Jaylon Johnson exited the game with a groin injury early in the game, and linebacker TJ Edwards also left due to a hamstring injury. This is not a good time for a reeling Chicago team to lose two of their stars on defense.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson talked about the injuries to his defenders and how they got these ailments. The head coach confirmed that the two defenders reaggravated previous injuries, leading to their exit against the Lions.

“Not surprising, but Ben Johnson said he thought TJ Edwards and Jaylon Johnson's injuries were a “re-aggravation” of the injuries they had going into the game (Edwards had a hamstring injury, Johnson had a groin injury),” Courtney Cronin reports on X.

Johnson missed the first game of the 2025 NFL season due to this same groin injury. The Bears cornerback was able to get cleared for Week 2, but he had to exit early after reinjuring that same area. Johnson has been one of the standouts of a Bears defense that's quietly been one of the best units in the last few years.

Edwards is on the same boat as Johnson, missing the Week 1 opener due to a hamstring injury that he reinjured in Week 2. Last season, Edwards recorded 129 combined tackles and tacked on an interception and four sacks.

It doesn't get any easier for the Bears, as they next take on a Dallas Cowboys team who's offense has been humming in the last two weeks.