The Chicago Bears kick off Week 1 with a divisional matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Expectations are high with Ben Johnson stepping in as head coach, and Caleb Williams entering his second season in the league. However, there are some concerns on the defensive side of the ball, as Jaylon Johnson's injury status is still up in the air.

Johnson, who is dealing with a groin and a calf injury, still isn't sure if he is going to play in the Bears' season opener, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. The 26-year-old cornerback is said to be increasing reps in practice. However, his status for the upcoming “Monday Night Football” game won't be revealed until later on Saturday.

“The status of Bears CB Jaylon Johnson (groin/calf) remains uncertain. ‘We will see on that one,' Ben Johnson said. ‘The number of reps are increasing every single day.' Practice begins soon at Halas Hall. Final injury report will be out [Saturday] afternoon.”

Jaylon Johnson is entering his sixth season in the NFL. He has been one of the most efficient defenders in the Bears' secondary after emerging as a superstar in the previous two seasons. The two-time Pro Bowler ended the 2024-25 campaign with a career high 53 combined tackles (42 solo), while also recording two interceptions and a forced fumble.

We'll have to see what decision Bears head coach Ben Johnson makes for his star cornerback. Chicago doesn't play until Monday night, giving the veteran defensive back an extra day of rest before the first game of the season.

Just because the Bears have to submit their final injury report on Saturday, that doesn't mean they have to officially rule Jaylon Johnson out or not. The club will have until Monday leading up to the game against the Vikings to make that decision. Chicago will likely reveal Johnson's status when the coaching staff shares its inactives list before kickoff.