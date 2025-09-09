Things are not doing so well for JJ McCarthy and the Minnesota Vikings so far in their Monday Night Football showdown against the Chicago Bears in Windy City. They trailed the host team at Soldier Field at the half, and it got worse when the former Michigan Wolverines football star quarterback got victimized by a former teammate for a pick-six in the third quarter.

Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright, who suited up for the Vikings in 2024, perfectly telegraphed McCarthy's throw on a 3rd-and-8 situation for Minnesota and took the ball immediately to the house. Wright waltzed into the end zone untouched, with his teammates blocking all Minnesota players, who desperately tried to catch the defensive back.

The Vikings were already in Bears territory and could potentially have scored on that drive to take the lead. Instead, Wright's heads-up defensive play made it an 11-point lead for Chicago following the successful extra-point attempt by kicker Cairo Santos.

McCarthy did not see action in the entire 2024 NFL season due to an injury he suffered before his rookie campaign could even start. Sam Darnold was named Minnesota's starter with McCarthy sidelined, and the veteran QB took advantage of the opportunity to improve his stock before later signing with the Seattle Seahawks. McCarthy, who was selected by the Vikings 10th overall in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, still has a lot to learn in playing the most important position in football, and the Bears simply taught him a lesson with that highlight play by Wright.

The 26-year-old Wright played his first three seasons in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys before a one-year stint with the Vikings in 2024, appearing in just one game for Minnesota. The Bears signed the former Oregon State Beavers defensive back to a contract a day after he was released by the Vikings in April.