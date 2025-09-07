The Chicago Bears enter the 2025 season with huge expectations. Chicago was hailed the offseason's most improved team after hiring Ben Johnson and overhauling the roster. Unfortunately, the Bears just got some bad injury news ahead of their season opener.

Bears CB Kyler Gordon was added to the injury report on Sunday with a hamstring injury, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Gordon is questionable to play in Chicago's season opener against Minnesota on Monday Night Football.

Gordon enters the 2025 season as the Bears' starting nickel cornerback, an incredibly important position in the modern NFL.

He has been a mainstay for the Bears ever since joining the team in 2022.

This is just another blow to a Bears secondary that is already banged up.

Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson has been battling a groin all the way through training camp. Johnson is questionable on the injury report, but his status is still a mystery headed into Week 1.

Not to mention that Terell Smith is already on IR and Zah Frazier has already been ruled out.

The Bears could also be without star linebacker T.J. Edwards, who is doubtful with a hamstring injury. Chicago's defense looks like a unit that is already in midseason form because of their injuries.

All of these injuries should put more pressure on Tyrique Stevenson, Kevin Byard III, and Jaquan Brisker. They will have the tough task of covering up superstar Justin Jefferson and the rest of Minnesota's pass catchers.

If Gordon does miss Monday Night Football, backup Nick McCloud will likely replace him in the slot.