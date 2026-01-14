Over the weekend, the Chicago Bears punched their ticket to the divisional round of the NFC playoffs with a thrilling comeback win over the Green Bay Packers at home. After the game, head coach Ben Johnson went viral for his locker room comments, which included an expletive-laced tirade about how much he hates Green Bay.

Up next for the Bears is a showdown against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, and recently, Peter Schrager broke down how Johnson's comments, as well as his icy handshake with Matt LaFleur after the game, could factor into that matchup.

“…who is Matt LeFleur’s best pal in coaching? Head coach of the Rams, Sean McVay. Who is Matt LeFleur’s little brother? Mike LeFleur, the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams. Like this isn’t just WWE stuff. This isn’t just fun and games. You disrespect my friend, you disrespect my brother. It’s family, man. It is getting like that. That’s where I look at this, I can’t wait to see the McVay – Ben Johnson stuff.” said Schrager, via The Schrager Hour.

Schrager also clarified that McVay will likely take the high road if he is asked publicly about Johnson's antics.

“Now McVay would never say on the record that he didn’t love that, but I know a lot of coaches that love Matt LeFleur and did not love the way Ben Johnson handled that postgame,” he said.

Overall, Johnson has not been one to hide his fiery personality so far during his stint as the Bears' head coach, which has the team off to the divisional round of the playoffs, captivating the imaginations of the Windy City in the process.

In any case, the Bears and Rams are slated to kick off on Sunday at 6:30 pm ET from Soldier Field, with the winner moving on to the NFC Championship Game.