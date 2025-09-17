The Chicago Bears followed up a shocking collapse against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 with an embarrassing blowout loss to the Detroit Lions Sunday. Chicago is now 0-2 on the season, subverting the widespread optimism surrounding the team after the Ben Johnson hire.

While Caleb Williams has never lacked confidence, he’s largely failed to back up his swagger since entering the league as the top draft pick in 2024. And a recently unearthed claim by Williams captures the quarterback overpromising and underdelivering.

When the Bears selected punter Tory Taylor three rounds after taking Williams in the 2024 draft, the QB reached out to his new teammate. Anticipating a new, dynamic offense in Chicago, Williams reportedly told Taylor, “You’re not going to punt too much here,” per Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

That statement did not age well, as pantherfanalex pointed out on the NFL subreddit. After being called on by the Bears four more times in Week 2, Taylor now has the second most punts in football since the start of the 2024 season.

Bears’ offensive struggles continue in 2025

Contrary to Williams’ declaration, Taylor has been extremely busy since joining Chicago. He was second in the NFL with 82 punts in his rookie year. And he’s right near the top of the league again in 2025. Taylor has punted a whopping 92 times in the last 19 games.

Only Cleveland Browns kicker Corey Bojorquez tops Taylor’s output since the start of 2024. The veteran specialist kicked an NFL- and career-high 89 punts last season. He has seven more after the first two weeks of 2025, edging out Taylor with 96 punts in the last 19 games.

Bojorquez has paced the league in total punt attempts the last two years. He easily leads the NFL with 183 punts since the start of the 2023 season. Johnny Hekker, playing for the Carolina Panthers and Tennessee Titans, is the next closest with 168 punts in that span. Riley Dixon (Denver Broncos, Tampa Bay Buccaneers) has 165.

But Taylor could soon unseat Bojorquez as the NFL’s punt king if the Bears continue to struggle. The Ben Johnson era is off to a miserable start in Chicago. After a 52-21 Week 2 thrashing in Johnson’s return to Detroit, the team is left looking for answers.

Williams threw a brutal interception against the Lions. However, Johnson believes he’s seen improvement in his second-year quarterback.

The Bears’ offense has an opportunity to get on track in Week 3. Chicago will host the Cowboys on Sunday. Dallas just allowed New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson to throw for 450 passing yards and three touchdowns.