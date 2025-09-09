The Chicago Bears jumped out to an early lead in their season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. The Ben Johnson era got underway as Caleb Williams scored the first rushing touchdown of his career. Chicago appeared to be in control of the game with a 17-6 lead in the fourth quarter. And then it all fell apart.

Led by J.J. McCarthy in his first NFL start, the Vikings came storming back with 21 fourth-quarter points. Williams added his first passing touchdown in Johnson’s offense. But the Vikings stole the show as McCarthy threw for two scores and ran for a third, leaving Bears fans devastated.

Bears collapse in stunning loss to Vikings

Things looked bleak for McCarthy early on. Dennis Allen’s defense confused him. Chicago kept him out of the end zone through three quarters. And the Bears got a pick-six, as former Viking Nahshon Wright stepped in front of McCarthy’s 3rd & 8 sideline pass and returned it 74 yards for the touchdown.

But the Vikings made the necessary in-game adjustments. And Minnesota took over in the fourth quarter. McCarthy pulled off a remarkable feat, becoming the first quarterback to win a debut after trailing by 10 or more points since Steve Young in 1985.

The Bears were missing key defensive backs for the Week 1 clash. Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon were both ruled out due to injuries. But McCarthy’s first pro game was still incredible. He’s the only QB in NFL history to score three touchdowns in the fourth quarter of a debut.

McCarthy finished with 143 passing yards, three total scores and one interception. Meanwhile, Williams had 210 passing yards and a touchdown while adding 58 yards on the ground and another score.

The brutal collapse had Bears fans venting on social media.

