As the Atlanta Falcons prepare for the 2026 NFL Draft, they’re trying to figure out what their quarterback situation will be. And to help with both, they found a new general manager, hiring a Bears executive, according to a post on X by Adam Schefter.

“ESPN sources: Falcons are hiring Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham as their general manager.”

Cunningham became the Bears' assistant general manager in 2022. He also spent four years in the front office of the Eagles, moving up to director of player personnel in 2021.

Falcons poach from successful Bears team

The Bears won the NFC North this season, finishing 11-6 and looking good at times under first-year head coach Ben Johnson. Some of the moves made by the organization paid off handsomely.

That undoubtedly drew the Falcons toward Cunningham. He replaced Terry Fontenot, whose oversaw a record of 37-48 in his five years leading the team.

It wasn’t the first time an NFL team considered Cunningham for a general manager role, according to thefalconswire.com.

“Cunningham has been a finalist for multiple general manager openings over the last year,” Matt Urben wrote.

Cunningham has 18 total years of NFL experience. He started with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Falcons have undergone major changes for the 2026 season. Stefanski has a fairly intriguing roster to work with, and the Falcons actually tied, record-wise, for first place in the NFC South.

Among the things the Falcons will have to deal with is whether young quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will be ready to play at the start of the 2026 season. He suffered a torn ACL in Week 11 of this season, and those injuries notoriously take a long time to heal for a player to get back to NFL-level readiness.

Penix said he’s lifting weights now, according to Forbes.com.

“I’m still in early stages, but I feel like I got past the baby steps,” said Penix Jr. in a one-on-one interview. “Right now I’m doing a lot of strengthening and stuff like that. Trying to get my knee back strong, and my quad and all the muscles around it so that I can come back 100%.”