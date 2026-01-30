With the Atlanta Falcons hiring Ian Cunningham as their next general manager, the Chicago Bears would seem to be in line for two third-round compensatory draft picks. However, Matt Ryan being hired as the Falcons president of football has thrown a wrench in Chicago's return.

Now, the Bears will get nothing for Cunningham leaving. Since Ryan is considered Atlanta's, “primary football executive,” Chicago isn't getting compensation, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Cunningham would need to have final say on all football matters for the Bears to get their picks.

Based on league rules, if a minority is hired by another team as their head coach or general manager, their original team will receive a third-round pick in the next two drafts. The rule was established in 2020 under the league's Equal Employment and Workplace Diversity policy, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

The new plan was first put into place when the Detroit Lions hired Brad Holmes as their general manager in 2021. The Los Angeles Rams, where Holmes was their director of college scouting, received third-round picks in both 2021 and 2022.

But when he got the Lions, Holmes was the one calling the shots. Those below him reported directly to the general manager. With Cunningham and the Falcons, that won't be the case.

The now former Bears executive will play a big role in how Atlanta builds their roster. They didn't hire him for no reason. But at the same time, Cunningham will report to Ryan before making any concrete decisions on his own. That difference is why Chicago isn't getting a pair of picks.

Cunningham did a lot of good for the Bears during his run in the front office. But now they must watch him walk out the door to begin a new NFL life.