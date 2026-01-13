Let’s be honest, the Chicago Bears got a little lucky in their win over the Packers. But give Ben Johnson credit for keeping his team in the game despite the first-half deficit. And ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is a “Ben-leiver” as he dropped a Caleb Williams and Johnson Super Bowl guarantee.

Smith made the bold claim on First Take, according to a post on YouTube.

“It’s a different kind of mentality that Ben Johnson has instilled in Chicago,” Smith said. “And here’s what I will say to put a smile on your face. Don’t let Chicago get any semblance of a defense. Don’t let them get the kind of defense that you saw them perform with in the second half. Don’t let them get that level of consistency because I’m here to tell you something right now. Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams, they will win you a title someday. Make no mistake about it. They will do it.”

Will Bears’ Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams be that duo?

It’s easy to laud them right now. The Bears made a dramatic comeback over a playoff-tested team. But let’s not get too far ahead of the curve. This was the Wild Card Round. And Johnson’s former team, the Lions, made it all the way to the NFC Championship game in 2023. And led 21-7 at halftime.

But two years removed from that, are the Lions still beating down the door to the Super Bowl? They didn’t even make the playoffs this year.

Why will Johnson’s tenure in Chicago be different? People seemed convinced Johnson and his former boss, Dan Campbell, would burst right in there. But will the blown opportunity a couple of years ago wind up being the chance that got away?

Johnson certainly doesn’t lack for swagger. He’s boastful and likes to put his opponents down, especially the Packers. And Dick Vitale wasn’t amused by it, according to a post on X by Vitale via foxnews.com.

“Total CLASSLESS attitude in winning by BEN JOHNSON, coach of the @ChicagoBears in the fab comeback to beat the @packers. Main theme should have been the gutty comeback, not the childish F__ Packers comments,” Vitale wrote on X.”

It just doesn’t seem like the NFL is a place where inflammatory comments like those of Johnson have a long shelf life. The game seems far too physical to win by cheap and childish insults.

But, for now, it should be said that Johnson did a great job leading his team to the come-from-behind win.