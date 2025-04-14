The Chicago Bears solidified their secondary ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Ryan Poles and company are keeping a key piece moving forward through a $40 million decision.

The NFC North franchise have extended cornerback Kyler Gordon, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter Sunday. The insider revealed the full contract details coming for the slot CB.

“Bears reached agreement today on a three-year, $40 million extension that includes $31.25 million guaranteed with CB Kyler Gordon,” Schefter said on X.

Gordon now earns this league-wide title now that Poles and the Bears are keeping him on board.

“The deal now makes Gordon the NFL’s highest-paid slot corner and contractually ties him to Chicago through the 2028 season,” Schefter added.

This move, again, arrives with the draft two weeks away. The Bears must address the defense in the draft. Except the secondary won't be a big emphasis with the Gordon deal.

New Bears HC gets valuable veteran CB to coach

The Gordon move also comes as Ben Johnson adjusts to his new surroundings. Chicago tabbed the former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator as head coach during the offseason.

Johnson comes over following two playoff runs in the Motor City — including taking the top of the division. The 38-year-old brings a strong offensive acumen over to the Windy City. Johnson already fired off a new challenge to the division.

But he'll have veteran defenders to rely on ahead of the season — including star CB Jaylon Johnson and the newest $40 million decision.

Gordon enters the upcoming season carrying 201 career tackles with him. He's tallied 70 or more tackles twice through his first three seasons in the league. He's even fresh off producing a career-high four tackles behind the line of scrimmage in 2024.

The inside CB additionally brings some of the best coverage skills on the Bears. Gordon has swatted five or six passes in each of his last three seasons. He also grabbed five interceptions in his first two seasons.

Chicago watched him blanket his side of the field in '24. Gordon didn't allow 40 receiving yards his side in 13 games last season. Johnson is bound to lean into Gordon's playmaking in his transition to the Bears.