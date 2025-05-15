Is Chicago the place to go to die, if you're a quarterback? Well, that's what Caleb Williams asked himself before being drafted by the Bears with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

“Chicago is the place quarterbacks go to die,” Carl Williams, Caleb's father, told Seth Wickersham, author of “American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback,” in the months before the 2024 draft.

The quote seems rather harsh, but looking at their history, it's no secret. Guys like Jay Cutler and Mitchell Trubisky have been prime examples of this.

They were quality quarterbacks, but for whatever reason, they couldn't get any better. Williams thought that would be his fate. After winning the Heisman Trophy at USC, he was determined to go anywhere else, but Chicago.

Still, general manager Ryan Poles stood firm and made sure that the team would draft him. After the Bears drafted Williams, it sparked more hype around the city than there had been in quite some time.

For instance, in the first game of the season, the fanbase stood with him. Despite a shaky showing, he proved that he was the guy.

Why was Caleb Williams hesitant about the Bears?

As mentioned earlier, his dad said that Chicago is the place to die for quarterbacks. The examples of Cutler and Tribusky go to show. However, the franchise hasn't had a quarterback as talented as Williams.

Although there were questions about his work ethic, he wanted to compete. Despite being a rookie and the No. 1 pick, he wasn't afraid to put in the work.

Meanwhile, the coaching staff didn't seem to do the same. Funny enough, Williams set up film sessions with Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, to which the latter never responded.

Usually, it's the other way around. But for the rookie to take that initiative shows some impressive things. It shows his leadership, but it shows a lack of commitment from the coaching staff.

However, the Bears hired Ben Johnson from the Detroit Lions, and the dynamic has already been evident. The front office is taking a chance on their rookie quarterback and giving him the appropriate staff.

He has the weapons with guys like Keenan Allen, DJ Moore, and Rome Odunze. Now, it's about putting the right leadership around him to empower Williams to be that leader.

At the end of the day, he might change the trajectory of the franchise. After Waldron and head coach Matt Eberflus were both subsequently fired, he looked great.

The Chicago faithful will hope that carries over in his sophomore season.