On Sunday afternoon, the Chicago Bears will hit the field at home to take on the Dallas Cowboys in a matchup between two of the NFL's more high profile franchises. The Bears will be looking to pick up their first win of the season in this one after an 0-2 start, while Dallas is hoping to get above the .500 mark for the first time in the new campaign.

It hasn't been a great start for Bears second year quarterback Caleb Williams, who wasn't able to do a whole lot against either the Minnesota Vikings or the Detroit Lions through two weeks.

Still, despite this, some in-the-know viewers of the league have noticed some improvements in Williams' game when compared to his rookie season in 2024.

We’re seeing less of that freelancing so far,” one league source said, per Dianna Russini of The Athletic. “Williams is standing tall, trusting his line and delivering on schedule more often. Whether that’s improved protection or Johnson drilling patience into him, it’s a subtle but meaningful shift.”

Indeed, Williams' overreliance on backyard football improvisational techniques a year ago cost him many interceptions and drew frustration from the fanbase, and it's good to see that he's working on eliminating those aspects of his game.

Can the Bears pick up a win?

In fairness to the Chicago Bears, they have played two tough opponents through two weeks in the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions, both fellow members of the vaunted NFC North.

Still, Bears fans were likely hoping for a more competitive start to the 2025 NFL season after they brought in former Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to be their new head coach over the offseason.

The Bears' offense has yet to come anywhere close to the success that Johnson saw with the Lions, but he still has an elite prospect in Williams to build around, even if the returns haven't been there quite yet.

“Evaluators have agreed that Williams’ talent has never been in doubt, going back to the 2024 Draft. When he has time and trusts the pocket, he looks every bit the franchise quarterback Chicago envisioned when it took him No. 1 overall,” reported Russini.

The Bears and Cowboys will kick off at 4:25 PM ET.