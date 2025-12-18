The Chicago Bears enter a pivotal NFC North showdown facing mounting uncertainty, as their injury report continues to expand at an inopportune moment. Concerns surrounding running back D’Andre Swift have been added to ongoing issues involving wide receivers Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III, complicating preparations for Saturday night’s matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers.

Swift appeared on Wednesday’s injury report after participating in practice on a limited basis due to a groin injury. While he has dealt with similar ailments earlier this season, his status now adds to the Bears’ offensive challenges during a compressed practice week.

Odunze did not practice as he continues to manage a lingering foot injury. The second-year pass catcher has already missed extended time in recent weeks and suffered a late setback ahead of Week 15. Burden also remained sidelined after injuring his ankle in Sunday’s win vs. the Cleveland Browns. Additionally, tight end Cole Kmet continues to battle through unspecified ailments, further thinning Chicago’s offensive options.

With the Bears clinging to a narrow division lead, each personnel decision carries significant implications. Chicago sits at 10–4, while Green Bay remains firmly in contention. A loss on Saturday could dramatically alter the standings with only two weeks remaining in the regular season.

The Athletic’s Dan Wiederer highlighted the fluid nature of the situation in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), after observing recent practice developments.

“The Packers lost Micah Parsons. But the Bears may head into Saturday night without Odunze, Burden and with Kmet banged up.

A fluid situation for the offense.”

Should Odunze and Burden remain unavailable, Chicago may be forced to adjust its offensive approach. Swift’s workload could also be closely monitored depending on his recovery. Practice reports over the next two days will be critical in shaping the Bears’ game plan.

Saturday night’s contest will test the Bears’ depth, discipline, and adaptability, with the NFC North lead hanging in the balance.