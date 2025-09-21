The Chicago Bears got a positive injury update on star running back D'Andre Swift ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Swift has been dealing with a quad injury, which he sustained in the Bears' 52-21 blowout loss to the Detroit Lions last week. This put his status for the upcoming matchup against the Cowboys into question, placing concern on whether he will be available.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport had the latest update on the talented running back. He revealed in the final hours of Saturday night that Swift will play against Dallas as he fends off the nagging pain.

“#Bears RB D’Andre Swift, dealing with a quad injury, will play on Sunday against the #Cowboys, source said,” Rapoport wrote.

What lies ahead for D'Andre Swift, Bears

It's a great update for the Bears to get about D'Andre Swift, needing all the offense they can get against the Cowboys.

Swift progresses through his second season with Chicago, cementing himself as the top running back. Prior to the injury, he had 29 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown while recording six receptions for 18 yards.

Chicago is going through its first season with Ben Johnson as their head coach. They started the year with a heartbreaking 24-21 loss to the Minnesota Vikings before suffering a blowout to the Lions in Week 2.

The Bears aspire for playoff contention, something they haven't achieved since 2020. They also hope for young quarterback Caleb Williams to take the next step in his development while Johnson retools the offense to be as potent as possible against upcoming opponents. Chicago has immense potential to be a solid squad in the NFC, but there could be some bumps along the way as they learn some important lessons.

The Bears will prepare for their home matchup against the Cowboys, taking place on Sept. 21 at 4:25 p.m. ET. After that, they will be on the road as they face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 28 at 4:25 p.m. ET.