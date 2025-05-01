After whiffing on top running back prospects like Ashton Jeanty and failing to draft a clear-cut RB1, the Chicago Bears could turn to a familiar name still lingering on the free-agent market: four-time Pro Bowler Nick Chubb.

The Bears entered the 2025 NFL Draft reportedly high on Jeanty and even attempted to trade up for TreVeyon Henderson. Instead, they used the No. 10 overall pick on tight end Colston Loveland and waited until Round 7 to add Rutgers workhorse Kyle Monangai. While Monangai was a productive college back, he’s not expected to command a feature role early, and the rest of the running back room — D’Andre Swift, Roschon Johnson, Travis Homer, and injured reserve candidate Ian Wheeler — lacks either high-end talent or health stability.

The decision not to invest significant draft capital into the position has led to renewed speculation that Chicago could be a landing spot for Chubb, who’s still available after the Browns opted not to bring him back following back-to-back injury-riddled seasons. ESPN’s Louis Riddick even said that “a credible running threat like Nick Chubb would have ample space in the Bears' offense.”

The Bears need to address their RB room

Chubb, who tore multiple ligaments in his knee in 2023 and then suffered a broken foot late in 2024, has played just 10 games in two seasons. But when healthy, he remains one of the most punishing runners in the league. He managed 332 yards and three touchdowns over eight games last season, averaging 3.3 yards per carry behind a Browns offensive line that struggled in the second half of the year.

For new Bears head coach Ben Johnson, who saw success in Detroit pairing speedster Jahmyr Gibbs with bruiser David Montgomery, a Swift-Chubb combo could offer a similar one-two punch. Swift brings shiftiness and burst to the backfield, while Chubb’s north-south style would add a much-needed physical edge to Chicago’s ground game.

The big “if” surrounding Chubb is his health — and his price tag. He turns 30 in December and has over 1,300 career carries, which raises durability concerns. Still, given his reduced market value and the Bears’ limited cap flexibility, the timing may be right for a short-term, incentive-laden deal.

The Bears aren’t in panic mode at the position. As The Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs noted, the team likely wants to evaluate what they have before making any post-draft moves. But the reality is that with Caleb Williams entering his second year and a rebuilt offensive line, Chicago can’t afford to be thin at running back — especially in a division where ball control could be key.

Chubb may not be the long-term answer, but he could be the right short-term solution. If he stays healthy, he might help elevate this offense — and finally bring some stability to a backfield that still feels incomplete.