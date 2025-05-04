The Chicago Bears are currently looking for ways to continue to build their roster after the recent NFL Draft. The Bears have gone all-in on continuing to add wide receiver and tight end talent to help out Caleb Williams, but one area where Chicago doesn't have a ton of depth is at running back.

Recently, Bears insider Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune broke down why he's skeptical about Chicago trying to sign free agent Nick Chubb, who has been a popular name suggested by fans.

“I’d be leery of his physical condition,” noted Biggs. “…Chubb turns 30 in December and has been a high-volume player with 1,340 NFL carries. His best days are behind him…”

Instead, Biggs floated the idea of the Bears signing free agent running back JK Dobbins, formerly of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Biggs pointed out that Dobbins has less injury concerns than Chubb, noting that “he played in 13 games for the Los Angeles Chargers last season and carried 195 times for 905 yards (4.6 average) with nine touchdowns. He’s also more versatile out of the backfield than Chubb.”

However, Biggs also stated, “I don’t think there’s a reason to act now knowing more backs will be available.”

A good running game would certainly help the Bears alleviate some of the pressure off of Caleb Williams' shoulders.

Williams didn't have a great rookie season but still showed plenty of flashes of the talent that led him to be taken number one overall by the Bears in 2024.

With more help now available at the wide receiver position and along the offensive line, and with new head coach Ben Johnson laying out a revamped offensive approach, the hope is that Williams and the Bears will be able to take the next step in 2025 and make the NFL playoffs.

Adding a good running back on the free agent market would certainly help them toward that goal.