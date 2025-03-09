Entering free agency with loads of spending money lining their pockets, the Chicago Bears are linked to a Falcons free agent again. After trading for Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, the Bears are rumored to be active in obtaining Falcons center Drew Dalman, per Jordan Schultz on X.

“#Falcons FA C Drew Dalman is also expected to have a strong market, with many around the league viewing the #Bears as a serious suitor,” Schultz wrote. “Chicago has already added Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson and still has a need at center.”

After Caleb Williams took a league-leading 68 sacks in his rookie season, Ryan Poles is no longer playing around with the Bears' offensive line.

Dalman and the Bears have been linked together for a fair portion of the 2024 NFL offseason — and although it could just be smoke and mirrors — it would make for a seriously improved offensive line from 2024 to 2025.

Bears 2024 offensive line

LT: Braxton Jones

LG: Teven Jenkins

C: Coleman Shelton

RG: Nate Davis/Matt Pryor/Ryan Bates

RT: Darnell Wright

Bears 2025 offensive line (possibly)

LT: Braxton Jones

LG: Joe Thuney

C: Drew Dalman

RG: Jonah Jackson

RT: Darnell Wright

Looking at the 2025 possibility, it is night and days better than what they rolled out for Week 1 in 2024.

And while fans were on Poles' behind in 2024 for how poorly the offensive line was constructed, they could be eating their words in 2025.

Now, the Bears could also not sign Dalman. While league sources see the Bears as serious suitors, that could be a load of bologna.

Until free agency begins, there's no saying what the Bears will do.

Dalman would be a smart addition to their offensive line, but his potential price tag will be an interesting piece of this puzzle.

Yes, the Bears have a lot of money to spend. And, yes, the Bears need a center.

But, that doesn't mean they should throw every dollar they have at Dalman.

Coleman Shelton had a stronger end-of-the-season, but it's safe to say they could significantly improve from their current center by signing Dalman.

Now, the Falcons' star center isn't perfect. He wouldn't be hitting free agency if he was a perfect center.

His run-blocking is the best part of his game, while he isn't necessarily an anchor in the passing game.

But, with Ben Johnson taking over as the Bears' head coach, Chicago could see a more run-heavy offense if they find that's where their strengths are.

Johnson made it a strong point to mention that the offense he's creating for the Bears won't be a copy and paste from the Detroit Lions.

So — if the Bears have a lot of offensive pieces that provide strengths in the running game — then Johnson will have a run-heavy offense.

Regardless, Dalman would be a great addition to the Bears' offense line as long as the price tag matches the player for the most part.

In free agency, teams overpay for players. That's essentially free agency in a nutshell: Paying A+ money for B-level production.

That's why building through the draft is so important.

But, when a hole needs to get addressed in free agency, that's why it's crucial to have a lot of salary cap money to spend in the offseason.

And based on what the rumor mill is pumping out, the Bears will be aggressive in trying to sign Drew Dalman from the Falcons, stealing their star center.