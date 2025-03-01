Despite a late surge in November, another slow start to the year caused the Cincinnati Bengals to miss the playoffs in 2024. As a result, the perennial contenders have already made multiple marquee changes in the 2025 NFL offseason and are ready to make several more in free agency.

Head coach Zac Taylor opened the offseason by firing defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo after another down year. Taylor subsequently hired Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden, who served under him as linebackers coach in 2020 and 2021.

Once roster transactions begin, the Bengals have a few noteworthy internal situations to address, most notably with star wideout Tee Higgins. Cincinnati failed to orchestrate an extension with the 26-year-old in 2024, setting him up for unrestricted free agency. Both sides appear to be nearing an extension, but regardless, Higgins should be general manager Duke Tobin's top priority.

Cincinnati will enter free agency with the ninth-most projected cap space in the league, per Over The Cap. However, should they come to terms with Higgins, most of that money will be gone. The only way for the Bengals to clear up more room in free agency will be by cutting dead weight, which they are expected to do.

Cincinnati has several cut candidates on its veteran-heavy roster, particularly if Golden desires a personnel overhaul. Whether or not they retain Higgins, there is a high chance the Bengals part ways with at least one beloved veteran in the 2025 NFL offseason.

Bengals could cut DE Sam Hubbard

As one of the veterans of the team, Sam Hubbard has been a defensive captain for the majority of his seven-year career. He signed an extension to remain with the team in 2021, inking him through the 2025 season.

Since the Bengals selected him in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Hubbard has led the team in sacks in most of his years. However, while injuries have not been a huge concern with him, nagging issues have visibly limited his athleticism. Despite playing in 14 games in 2024, Hubbard recorded just two sacks, tying his career-low.

Hubbard's decline directly coincides with the rise of Trey Hendrickson, who led the league with 17.5 sacks in 2024. Hendrickson's final tally equaled his total from the 2023 season, giving him a whopping 35 sacks over the past two seasons. Hendrickson, who is actually older than Hubbard by six months, has been far more efficient as a Bengal.

Even with Hendrickson's presence, Hubbard has not been able to capitalize on the decreased attention offensive lines give him. Whether due to injuries or inconsistency, Hubbard's snaps waned down the stretch of 2024. He took the field in less than 50 percent of the Bengals' defensive snaps from Week 9 to 14, his final six games of the year.

With both Hubbard and Hendrickson entering contract years, Tobin has already said he wants to give the latter a lucrative extension. Hendrickson signed a one-year, $21 million extension in 2023, a number that is only expected to increase. To make room for such a move, that money could come at the direct expense of Hubbard, who is owed roughly $10 million in 2025.

Potential replacements

In a situation where Sam Hubbard is presumably cut, the Bengals would be forced to replace his services. When he was off the field in 2024, fourth-year edge-rusher Joseph Ossai often filled his role. Ossai responded to the opportunity with five sacks on the year, a career-high. However, Ossai will be an unrestricted free agent in March.

Re-signing Ossai is still a possibility, especially considering it would be cheaper than retaining Hubbard. While Tobin may prefer that option, several teams have already expressed interest in the Texas alum with the potential he showed late in the year.

If they were to lose both Hubbard and Ossai, the Bengals would ideally receive a third-year leap from former first-round pick Myles Murphy. While possible, Murphy has been nothing but a disappointment thus far. After a semi-encouraging rookie season, Murphy did not record a single sack through 13 games in 2024.

If the Bengals explore free agency, the edge-rushing market will otherwise be robust in the 2025 NFL offseason. All the attention will be on big-name targets Haason Reddick and Matthew Judon, but a handful of budding stars will be available at market value. Azeez Ojulari, Chase Young, Clelin Ferrell, Emmanuel Ogbah, Duke Riley and Jihad Ward headline the lengthy list of targets the Bengals could reasonably obtain.

With Golden bringing a new system to the team, Cincinnati could also reload its front seven in the upcoming draft. Marshall's Mike Green, who led the nation in sacks as a junior, could fall into their range in the first round. Ole Miss' Princely Umanmielen and Ohio State's Jack Sawyer are other potential options on day two.