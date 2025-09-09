You can never have too many defenders, especially in the trenches. Playing on the line is the most physically taxing job in football, so teams often rotate their linemen to keep them healthy. The Cincinnati Bengals are trying to add some depth to their defensive line by taking a flier on a former second-round pick.

Matt Zenitz reports that the Bengals are signing former 2023 second-round pick Isaiah Foskey to their practice squad. A former player on the New Orleans Saints, Foskey reunites with Cincinnati defensive coordinator Al Golden, who was the DC for Notre Dame when Foskey played there. Additionally, Jordan Schultz reports that the Chicago Bears and the Philadelphia Eagles had interest in Foskey, but the connection with Golden was too strong to pass up.

Foskey was the 41st pick in the 2023 NFL draft, going to the Saints. His 11 sacks in Notre Dame (under Golden) was a big selling point as to why he was drafted by New Orleans. Unfortunately, the pass rusher struggled to make an impact in New Orleans. After struggling during this year's preseason activities, Foskey was cut from the Saints.

The Bengals already have a lot of talent on their main roster, especially on the defensive ends. First-round pick Shemar Stewart played well in his first NFL game, and he's lining up opposite 2024 sacks leader Trey Hendrickson. Behind them are veteran edge rusher Joseph Ossai and 2024 first-round pick Myles Murphy. Still, it can't be bad to take a flier on a former Day 2 pick, especially if your coordinator has worked with him in the past and saw success.

The Bengals finally broke their Week 1 curse this year, barely edging out the Cleveland Browns 17-16 to go up 1-0. Next up on their schedule is a date against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who looked strong in their destruction of the Carolina Panthers.