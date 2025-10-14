The Cincinnati Bengals face a season-defining moment when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football at Paycor Stadium. Sitting at 2-4 after four consecutive losses, the Bengals desperately need a statement performance against their AFC North rivals. With Joe Flacco under center following Joe Burrow's extended absence and key players battling injuries, Thursday night presents an opportunity for Cincinnati's stars to rise to the occasion. Here are three bold predictions for how Bengals players will impact this crucial divisional showdown.​

Ja'Marr Chase Explodes for 150+ Yards and Multiple Touchdowns

Despite the quarterback carousel in Cincinnati, Ja'Marr Chase continues to demonstrate why he's among the NFL's elite receivers. Through six games this season, Chase has accumulated 42 receptions for 468 yards and four touchdowns, maintaining an 11.1 yards per catch average. His recent performance against Green Bay showcased his ability to produce with Flacco, hauling in 10 catches for 94 yards and a touchdown in his quarterback's debut.​

Chase's chemistry with Flacco appeared to develop quickly, with the veteran quarterback targeting his star receiver 12 times against the Packers. The 25-year-old wideout has shown remarkable consistency throughout the season, recording at least five receptions in every game except the season opener. His ability to create separation and make contested catches makes him a perfect target for Flacco's arm strength and accuracy.​

Against Pittsburgh's secondary, Chase should find favorable matchups throughout the game. The Steelers defense, while solid overall, has shown vulnerability to explosive offensive plays. Chase's route-running precision and ability to win in one-on-one coverage situations position him perfectly for a breakout performance. His 64-yard touchdown catch earlier this season demonstrates his big-play capability. Thursday night's primetime stage and divisional rivalry intensity should fuel Chase to deliver his best performance of the 2025 campaign.​

The connection between Chase and Flacco showed significant improvement in the second half against Green Bay, particularly on the spectacular fourth-down touchdown grab that showcased Chase's elite hands and concentration. With more practice time together and the urgency of a must-win situation, expect this duo to unlock even greater offensive potential against the Steelers.​

Joe Flacco Throws for 275+ Yards with Zero Interceptions

Joe Flacco's debut with Cincinnati revealed both promise and areas for improvement, but Thursday night represents his opportunity to prove he can stabilize the Bengals offense. In his first start, Flacco completed 29 of 45 passes for 219 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions, showing impressive ball security despite limited preparation time. His performance improved dramatically in the second half, demonstrating his ability to adjust and find rhythm within games.​

This ball placement by Joe Flacco couldn’t have been better 🤯 Joey Flacco can still ball pic.twitter.com/8NfXrRd5DK — YoshiSZN (@YoshiSZNs) October 14, 2025

The 40-year-old quarterback's extensive NFL experience becomes invaluable in high-pressure situations like Thursday night's divisional clash. Flacco has faced Pittsburgh's defense 22 times throughout his career, splitting those meetings evenly at 11 wins each. His familiarity with Mike Tomlin's defensive schemes and ability to complete over 60% of his passes in 13 of his last 14 meetings against Pittsburgh provides confidence for Thursday's matchup.​

Flacco's arm strength remains a significant asset, particularly for attacking Pittsburgh's secondary deep down the field. His connection with Chase on the spectacular fourth-down touchdown pass against Green Bay demonstrated his willingness to make aggressive throws in crucial moments. With additional practice time and growing chemistry with his receivers, Flacco should display improved accuracy and timing against the Steelers.​

Article Continues Below

The veteran quarterback's experience in playoff-caliber games throughout his career positions him well for Thursday's must-win atmosphere. His calm demeanor and ability to avoid costly turnovers will be crucial for Cincinnati's chances. Against a Pittsburgh defense that creates opportunities through pressure and forced mistakes, Flacco's ball security and decision-making could be the difference between victory and elimination from playoff contention.

Trey Hendrickson Returns and Records 2+ Sacks Despite Injury Concerns

Trey Hendrickson's status for Thursday night remains uncertain after suffering a back injury against Green Bay, but the star pass rusher's MRI results came back clean, opening the door for his return. The All-Pro defensive end has been Cincinnati's most consistent defensive weapon this season, recording four sacks through five-plus games before his injury. His presence on the field transforms the Bengals defense and creates the pass rush necessary to disrupt Pittsburgh's offensive rhythm.​

Through 6 weeks, the highest graded qualified players on the #Bengals Defense are: Trey Hendrickson – 87.0 (9 out of 119 EDs)

DJ Turner II – 71.4 (23 out of 116 CBs)

Geno Stone – 70.2 (23 out of 86 Safties)

Oren Burks – 78.0 (32 out of 84 LBs)

Mike Pennel – 63.6 (55 out of 135… pic.twitter.com/FgHMolWgx5 — Numbers guy Don Gordo (scumbag) (@Thelastgordo99) October 14, 2025

Hendrickson's motivation for Thursday's game extends beyond typical divisional rivalry intensity. After a well-publicized contract dispute that carried into the summer, he has demonstrated his elite production remains unchanged. His 17.5 sacks in both 2023 and 2024 rank as the second-most in Bengals franchise history, trailing only Coy Bacon's 22 sacks in 1976. This historical perspective adds extra motivation for Hendrickson to deliver a signature performance on Thursday night.​

The matchup against Pittsburgh's offensive line presents favorable opportunities for Hendrickson to create havoc. His ability to win one-on-one battles and generate pressure without blitzing help allows Cincinnati's secondary to provide better coverage. With the Bengals defense ranking 30th in both points and yards allowed per game, Hendrickson's return could provide the catalyst needed to elevate the entire unit's performance.​

Even if Hendrickson plays through some discomfort, his experience in critical games and understanding of what's at stake should fuel an inspired effort. The combination of his pass rush skills and the increased intensity of a must-win divisional game creates the perfect storm for a dominant defensive performance. His presence alone forces Pittsburgh to account for him on every passing down, creating opportunities for other defensive players to make impact plays.

The Bengals enter Thursday night's clash knowing their season hangs in the balance. With Chase's playmaking ability, Flacco's veteran leadership, and Hendrickson's pass rush dominance, Cincinnati possesses the talent necessary to upset Pittsburgh and breathe new life into their playoff aspirations. These three players hold the keys to potentially the most important game of the Bengals' 2025 season.