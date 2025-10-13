The Cincinnati Bengals have a big game Thursday, and Ja’Marr Chase — who made a crazy catch against the Packers — predicted a tough battle. However, the Bengals could be without their best defensive player as Trey Hendrickson is day-to-day with a back injury, but could play against the Steelers, according to a post on X by Ian Rapoport.?

“#Bengals edge Trey Hendrickson is day-to-day with a back injury after a good result on the MRI. To even have a chance to play on Thursday is positive news.”

Hendrickson is off to a decent start, recording four sacks in the team’s first six games. He also has three tackles for loss and eight quarterback hits.

Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson battling injury

Hendrickson left the game against the Packers before halftime. The team announced he was questionable for return, but later ruled him out.

There have been rumors about teams interested in dealing for Hendrickson. Of course, this injury will, at the very least, stall those conversations. Teams will likely want to see Hendrickson back on the field before they give up draft capital for him.

Hendrickson will turn 31 years old in December and is playing on the final season of his contract. He held out throughout the offseason for an extension, but the Bengals wouldn’t budge. Therefore, he will be a free agent in the offseason. That means the Bengals won't be able to get more than a second- or third-round pick in exchange for Hendrickson if they make him available, according to Sports Illustrated.

Hendrickson is ranked as the No. 1 trade candidate, according to NFL.com.

“Just like in years past, he's been the best player on Cincinnati's defense this season, leading the team with four sacks,” Marc Ross wrote. “But even with the four-time Pro Bowler doing his thing up front, the Bengals defense ranks 30th in both points per game allowed (31.2) and total yards per game allowed (391.2). A playoff berth doesn't feel promising, and it's clear Hendrickson isn't part of the team's long-term plan. Why not get some draft capital for a great player who'll hit free agency in the offseason? Playoff contenders like Detroit, New England, Dallas, and San Francisco (which lost Nick Bosa for the season) need pass-rush help and could swing a deal.”