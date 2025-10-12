Ja'Marr Chase pulled off a ridiculous touchdown highlight during the Cincinnati Bengals' matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday evening.

Going into the matchup, Chase and the Bengals were going through immense struggles. Despite a 2-0 start, they lost three straight contests after losing star quarterback Jor Burrow to a turf toe injury. The team's offense regressed as backup Jake Browning was unable to make an impact, forcing Cincinnati to acquire veteran Joe Flacco from the Cleveland Browns.

This decision proved to help the squad's offense significantly improve, especially for Chase's production. Standing out as one of the best receivers in the NFL, Chase showed his skillset is still strong as Flacco found him for a 19-yard touchdown with five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.