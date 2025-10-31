Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson has requested a trade or release, according to ESPN’s Ben Baby, becoming the third defensive player in recent weeks to seek a move away from the organization.

Cincinnati drafted Jackson in the third round (97th overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M. He now joins linebacker Logan Wilson, who requested a trade earlier this month, and veteran defensive tackle Mike Pennel, whom the team released after reaching a non-injury settlement and shortly thereafter signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jackson had a promising rookie campaign after beginning the 2024 season on injured reserve due to a knee injury sustained in training camp. He played in 13 games, recording 15 tackles, one sack, and a forced fumble, including one start.

On defense, he accounted for 248 of 299 snaps after returning from IR, contributing primarily as part of the rotation alongside second-round pick Kris Jenkins, who was drafted 49th overall the same year to help fill the void left by DJ Reader.

However, new defensive coordinator Al Golden, who replaced Lou Anarumo in January, has given the 23-year-old limited opportunities in his 2025 sophomore season. Given the Bengals’ defensive struggles and Jackson being fully healthy, he has appeared in only one game this season, seeing six defensive snaps in a Week 5 loss to the Detroit Lions.

He has been a healthy scratch in six of the team’s first eight games and inactive for other contests, including Week 7 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers and Week 8 against the New York Jets. Jackson’s request continues a trend of Bengals defenders seeking moves, following Trey Hendrickson’s earlier trade rumors. His youth and limited experience make him a potential low-cost option for interested teams.

The trade deadline is Tuesday, November 4, at 4 p.m. ET. Cincinnati currently sits at 3-5 and will host the Chicago Bears in Week 9 at Paycor Stadium.