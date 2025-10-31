The Bengals take on the Chicago Bears this Sunday for a Week 9 battle in Cincinnati. At 3-5, the Bengals are fighting to get back in the win column to establish themselves as playoff contenders in the AFC. A loss would put this team in serious trouble, but a win could keep them around in what will be a competitive race to the finish.

Joe Flacco is expected to be the starting quarterback for the Bengals, but he is currently questionable with an AC Joint injury. The Bengals are making sure they have a backup plan in case he cannot go. On Friday, the Bengals activated quarterback Sean Clifford from the practice squad, and he will serve as the third string if Flacco does start. He should remain behind Jake Browning; however, you never know. Clifford has one career pass with the Green Bay Packers in 2023. He completed a 37-yard pass.

Clifford did have a lengthy career at Penn State. You hardly ever see a QB play five seasons with one program. He threw for over 10,000 yards and had 86 career passing touchdowns. He has a lot of experience playing at a high level, and he has proven to the Bengals that he is worthy of leading the team if called upon.

The Bengals have seen another player request a trade or to be released from the team. McKinnley Jackson is the latest Bengal to want out, and with the NFL Trade Deadline approaching quickly, there is a chance he and others could be dealt. The Bengals will fall to 3-6 if they lose on Sunday to the Bears. Not many teams can bounce back from that bad of a start.

The Bengals should know more on Sunday when Flacco is going through warm-ups. Even if he feels good to start, that doesn't mean he will finish the game. AC Joint injuries can linger.