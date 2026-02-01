The Cincinnati Bengals are currently in the process of trying to get back on track after three straight years of missing the playoffs. Injury concerns have continued to mount for quarterback Joe Burrow in recent years, and the Bengals' defense has fallen apart, with plenty of blame to go around.

Now, the team is adding to its coaching staff as the 2026 offseason continues.

“The Bengals are hiring Davis Koetter — son of former NFL coach Dirk Koetter — as their assistant wide receivers coach, per source,” reported NFL insider Tom Pelissero on X, formerly Twitter. “Koetter had been at Texas for two years and at South Carolina as an analyst last year.”

Funnily enough, wide receiver is one of the few areas where the Bengals are among the best in the NFL, with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins forming one of the most lethal receiving duos anywhere in the league.

If Joe Burrow can find a way to stay somewhat healthy in 2026, there's no reason why the Bengals shouldn't once again be near the top of the NFL offensive ranks next season.

So, while fans may appreciate the team adding a coach from the well-respected Koetter family, most will likely still be clamoring for the team to do something about the defensive side of the ball.

It remains to be seen whether the Bengals will have another Trey Hendrickson saga on their hands this summer, after the two sides came to an agreement on a short-term, patchwork solution to their problems a year ago. However, even with Hendrickson in the fray for most of the year prior to his injury, the Bengals ranked near the bottom in most defensive metrics, which put a hard ceiling on how competitive the team could truly be, regardless of Burrow's health.

In any case, the Bengals will now look ahead to the NFL Draft, which is slated to take place in April.