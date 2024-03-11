After completely missing the postseason, Coach Zac Taylor is back on track in pursuing a Super Bowl with the Cincinnati Bengals. It was just not their year last season with the Joe Burrow injury. Some cracks have even shown up in the team's system with Tee Higgins requesting a trade. But, the front office will now try to revamp this squad and it starts with the defense. It all started with someone very familiar from their rival team, the Baltimore Ravens. He goes by the name of Geno Stone.

The Bengals' first NFL Free Agency move was to bring in Geno Stone, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. He will be signing a $15 million contract for two years. Not to mention, the front office has also offered him a $6 million signing bonus.

This move reinforces the Bengals' depth at safety. Stone will join the likes of Jordan Battle, Dax Hill, and Nick Scott. While all three are fully capable of playing the role, Coach Zac Taylor's coaching staff might try to reassign some of them to different defensive roles to accommodate the new Bengals defender. They are also starting to become one of the scarier teams on defense in the AFC North.

What does Stone bring to the Bengals defense?

In terms of production, the Bengals are getting their money's worth on the former Ravens safety. He has worked his way up since being a 2020 seventh-round pick. His last stint saw him put up 68 tackles while also netting seven interceptions while covering passes. Those skills at covering players surely paid off last year. He was second in the league with that interception total.

Stone's pass coverage also has a Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 84.9 snaps throughout 648 snaps. The Bengals could use his services to prevent opponents from heating up and marching straight to the end zone. One of the biggest cherries on top of this signing is his knowledge when it comes to the Bengals' AFC rivals. He has seen Lamar Jackson play and has defended Patrick Mahomes' weapons in their most recent postseason run. This comes in handy for Joe Burrow's team with Super Bowl aspirations.