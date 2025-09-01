The Cincinnati Bengals lost to the rebuilding New England Patriots in last year's season opener and never fully recovered, falling one win short of the final AFC Wild Card berth. Fans came to the painful realization that their squad is no longer defensively strong enough to overcome its notoriously slow starts to the campaign. Cincy adjusted accordingly during the preseason, giving the starters more reps and operating with more urgency.

If the Bengals cannot earn a road victory versus the question-ridden Cleveland Browns this Sunday, then Cincinnati will experience an excruciating case of deja vu. Although Zac Taylor's squad has a massive advantage on offense, there is one major obstacle in its way. And it goes by the name Myles Garrett.

The Bengals, like the rest of the NFL, are well aware of the kind of carnage the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year can cause on the field. Limiting the superstar edge rusher is always grueling, but this team is determined to at least survive his impact.

“If you're not accounting for his presence on every play that's on the call sheet, then you're making a mistake,” offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said, per the Cincinnati Enquirer's Kelsey Conway. Well said, coach.

Bengals must stay alert vs. Myles Garrett and Browns

Garrett has amassed an incredible 102.5 sacks and 116 tackles for loss in 117 regular season games with the Browns. He also has a combined 169 pressures across the last two seasons, per Pro Football Focus, overpowering offensive linemen and consistently forcing quarterbacks to work at a frenetic pace. Joe Burrow has to keep his wits about him and get the ball to Triple Crown winner Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins before incurring a serious blow.

The Bengals' offensive line continues to rank among the worst in the NFL, and many expect the issues to persist in the 2025-26 campaign. It will take a comprehensive effort to hold off the 6-foot-4, 270-pound Garrett in Week 1. While it is encouraging that Cincinnati understands how dangerous the four-time First-Team All-Pro can be, an advanced warning does not guarantee anything.

The coaching staff will have its hands full with Myles Garrett regardless of how much it prepares, as the team tries to win its first season opener since 2021. Desperation should serve as a strong motivating factor in this upcoming trip to Huntington Bank Field.