Evan McPherson just came within inches of making NFL history. The Cincinnati Bengals kicker drilled what would have been a record-long 67-yard field goal in Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers, but it was unfortunately erased by a last-second timeout.

The play came at the end of the first half when Joe Flacco got the Bengals to midfield. Zac Taylor sent McPherson out with one second remaining, and the kick went through after bouncing off the upright.

Unfortunately, Packers coach Matt LaFleur used one of his three timeouts just before Cincinnati could get the kick off.

Evan McPherson puts it off the crossbar and in from 67 (!!!) …but the Packers called timeout before the kick 😅 pic.twitter.com/5wj8BKjyk6 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

McPherson got a second attempt at the record-setting kick, but did not hit the ball at the right spot. His second kick came up well short and was returned by Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon. The officially recorded attempt became McPherson's first miss of the 2025 season.

The field goal record currently belongs to ex-Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, who drilled a game-winning 66-yarder as time expired against the Detroit Lions in 2021.

In a game in which the Bengals struggled to amount to much offense, even a field goal would have been massive. Had the first kick counted, Cincinnati would have headed into the break only down one score despite mustering just 65 yards of total offense.

The Bengals instead entered halftime scoreless and in a 10-0 hole. The Packers' offense did not do much more, but the three points made a significant difference in the low-scoring game.

Bengals kicker Evan McPherson enjoying resurgent season

Had McPherson's successful 67-yard field goal counted, it would have culminated what has been an incredible comeback season.

After signing a lucrative extension in the 2024 offseason, McPherson had a disastrous season in his fourth year, hitting just 72 percent of his field goals to end with a career-low 85 points. His inefficiencies had some fans believing that he was on the chopping block at the year's end.

McPherson has since bounced back and is on pace for a career year in 2025. Although Cincinnati's inefficient offense did not give him many opportunities, McPherson did not miss a field goal in either of his first five games.