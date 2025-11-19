The Cincinnati Bengals have received some positive news, as Joe Burrow was a full participant in their recent practice, which means that he is getting closer to returning to the field. On the other hand, Joe Flacco, who has been starting in place for Burrow, was listed on the injury report, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“And while Joe Burrow was listed as a full participant at today’s practice, Joe Flacco was listed as a limited participant due to a right shoulder injury,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Flacco has been dealing with a right shoulder injury for the past few weeks, and the Bengals have been managing his workload since. He's still been able to play through the injury, but the Bengals have had a hard time staying consistent on offense.

With Burrow making his return soon, the hope is that they can get that consistency back, and he feels comfortable getting back on the field. Earlier in the week, head coach Zac Taylor spoke about Burrow and how he doesn't see the injury hindering him.

“Not from a throwing perspective,” Taylor said via the team website. “Really sharp, really sharp. I had not watched him throw. He'd been doing that with the trainers, so seeing him live on Monday, I got a chance to do that. I'm not going to say I'm impressed because that's how it always looks. But he was really sharp.

“Threw the ball nice. And so for now, that's just where we're at. Internally, we've got a good plan in place. We'll just keep working through that.”

If Burrow can continue to make strides, he may be back on the field sooner rather than later. Until then, the hope is that Flacco is in good enough to shape to play however long he needs to.