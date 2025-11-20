Reports on Wednesday showed star quarterback Joe Burrow as a full participant during practice. Burrow responded well and was a full participant again on Thursday and worked with the starting core.

The Cincinnati Bengals host the New England Patriots for a season-defining game. The Bengals must win to keep their season alive. The good news is that it seems like Burrow has a real shot to play.

From The Insiders: #Bengals QB Joe Burrow was a full participant again, pointing all eyes towards him starting on Sunday (if doctors clear him to do so). pic.twitter.com/vq6CiQ7Ict — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Joe Burrow being a full participant today is significant. From my understanding, yesterday, was a full participant and took all the QB1 snaps while Joe Flacco was limited. They wanted to see how he came back today … and see if the toe was hurting him.”

“Zac Taylor had many, many opportunities Wednesday and Thursday to say,' you know what, it's crazy to have Joe Burrow out there.' Remember, he didn't name a starter on Wednesday when a lot of people thought he would. All signs are pointing to Joe Burrow being the starting quarterback on Sunday. I am not saying it is happening yet, but if you put all the pieces together, this is very possible.”

This would be a huge momentum gain for the Bengals, who will be without Ja'Marr Chase due to suspension. Tee Higgins must have a massive game, and receivers Andrei Iosivas, Mitchell Tinsley, Charlie Jones, and Jermaine Burton must step up in order for Burrow to be at his best.

Stay tuned for more news on Joe Burrow's status for Sunday against the Patriots.