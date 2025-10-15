The Cincinnati Bengals are preparing for one of the biggest games of the year in Week 7. After a loss against the Green Bay Packers in Week 6, Zac Taylor and Co. take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday. However, Aaron Rodgers may have an easier time in the pocket. A hip injury to Trey Hendrickson could take him out of the game, forcing Myles Murphy into the spotlight.

Hendrickson has been in early trade rumors after a lengthy contract dispute this summer. The Pro Bowl defensive end is one of the best at his position in the NFL, racking up four sacks through the first six weeks of the regular season. Unfortunately for Taylor and his defense, their leading pass rusher popped up on the team's injury report, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

“Bengals edge Trey Hendrickson is officially questionable with a hip injury for TNF,” Rapoport said.

Hendrickson is the central piece of a Cincinnati defense that is crippled without him. Murphy, Joseph Ossai, and the rest of the defensive line have been good as well. However, they feed off of their leader.

Without him on the field, the Bengals will have a tough time getting to Rodgers behind a good Steelers offensive line. Against an AFC North rival, Cincinnati needs everything it can get.

The Bengals traded for Joe Flacco in a last ditch effort to save their season. However, losing Hendrickson for even one week could doom Cincinnati. Taylor needs a win to bounce back from a 2-4 start and somehow keep his team in contention before the eventual return of Joe Burrow. Every win counts, especially against divisional foes.

Hendrickson is on a one-year deal, making each game crucial for him before he becomes a free agent. He will do everything he can to be on the field Thursday. However, he is a player worth monitoring ahead of the Week 7 clash.