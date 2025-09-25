The Cincinnati Bengals need to get back on track on Monday Night Football. Cincinnati's entire season is in jeopardy after Joe Burrow suffered a Grade 3 turf toe injury in Week 2. He is expected to return, at best, in mid December when the playoff race will be close to decided.

The Bengals had optimism about backup quarterback Jake Browning. Especially after he led them to victory in Week 2 after Burrow's injury. But Week 3 was a brutal wake up call as the Vikings thrashed the Bengals and exposed their offense.

But let's focus on the good news. Cincinnati is still 2-1 and is still in good position to get their season back on track. However, they'll need to figure out their new identity on offense now that Burrow is sidelined.

That could happen as early as this week.

Cincinnati must be feeling the pressure ahead of their primetime game against Denver. Fortunately, the Broncos are a good opponent to get right against, especially on offense.

Will the Bengals get back on track with a win? Or will Browning and the offense continue to struggle in Week 4?

Here are three Bengals bold predictions ahead of their Week 4 matchup against the Broncos on Monday Night Football.

Jake Browning passes for over 200 yards against the Broncos

The Bengals are hopeful that Browning can return to being the player they hoped for.

Cincinnati is not just being delusional. Browning has put some solid football on tape, both this season and in the past.

Browning played in nine games in 2023 and threw for 1,936 yards with 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Those numbers aren't great for a starter, but are actually quite nice for a backup.

He also played well in Game 2, throwing for 241 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. He even earned praise from Rich Eisen, calling him better than “a third of starting quarterbacks.”

All of this looks silly, for now, after Week 3. But I believe that Browning could take a step forward in Week 4. And it all has to do with the opponent.

I actually really like Denver's defense on paper. But their talent has not proved it on the field through three games.

The Broncos have allowed 212.7 passing yards per game so far this season.

Granted, this came in games against the Raiders, Chiefs, and Chargers. They had one solid outing against Geno Smith, where he threw three interceptions. But Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes largely had their way.

Like I said, this matchup is scary on paper because of Pat Surtain II, Ja'Quan McMillan, and Riley Moss on the perimeter. But the Bengals could still move the ball if they're careful.

I have Browning going over 200 passing yards in Week 4 and even scoring a touchdown or two. Just showing some signs of life would be a positive development.

Chase Brown actually has a good game, runs for at least 80 yards

Cincinnati's running game is a huge problem.

Chase Brown has been especially bad in 2025. He 47 carries for 93 rushing yards and a touchdown through three weeks. That's only good for two yards per carry.

Once again, the matchup against Denver's defense has me optimistic for change.

The Broncos are middle of the pack for their run defense, allowing 114.7 yards per game so far.

Denver has a very solid defense, but they do not have any superstars on in their front seven. Don't get me wrong, that could be enough to stymie the Bengals by itself. But it does give them a chance for success if they come in with a good strategy.

I don't see Brown having a great game on Monday, but I think he'll beat that two yards per carry mark by a comfortable margin.

Let's say Brown goes over 80 rushing yards against the Broncos.

If this actually happens, it will be a huge development for Cincinnati's offense.

Bengals force at least one turnover from Bo Nix, escape with win

Bo Nix is a hard evaluation right now.

Nix has already thrown three interceptions through three games. He does not look as sharp as he did as a rookie, despite his head coach hyping him up at every opportunity this offseason.

Denver's offense has not looked great on balance, so maybe it is not all Nix's fault. But whatever is going wrong, it has him playing below his absolute best.

That should be music to the ears of Bengals fans.

I have the Bengals forcing at least one turnover from Bo Nix on Monday Night Football. Personally, I'm picturing an interception from Jordan Battle.

Either way, Cincinnati has a legitimate chance to win this game if they can slow down Denver's offense.

Bengals fans should be rooting for an early score. If they can get ahead early, I think they can easily escape with a win.