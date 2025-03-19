The Cincinnati Bengals kept the core of the NFL’s top passing offense together as the team re-signed Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to contract extensions. While it appeared that negotiations were at a standstill, an agreement was reached Sunday that will keep the two wideouts in Cincinnati for four more years.

The Bengals’ decision to keep both Chase and Higgins is great for Joe Burrow, who put together an MVP-caliber season in 2024. But now fans are learning how the QB helped make sure the deals went down.

Burrow’s influence was a key factor in the contract negotiations, according to Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz on X. In addition to his public support, “Burrow also applied private pressure, making it clear deals must get done for both [Chase and Higgins].”

Joe Burrow helped ensure the Bengals kept both Chase and Higgins

Burrow remained optimistic in his public statements about extensions for the receivers throughout the process. Bengals’ offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher pointed out Burrow’s role in the saga, acknowledging the team’s implicit trust in the quarterback and how much the organization values his opinion.

Clearly Burrow used his position to force Cincinnati to make the extensions a priority. Additionally, Higgins' decision to switch agents was also a major factor in getting the deals done. One agent handling both players and refusing to leave either behind proved beneficial.

Chase ended up signing a record-breaking $161 million contract that makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. He’ll earn $40.25 million per season on average over the next four years. Meanwhile Higgins landed a $115 million extension, raking in $28.75 million a year.

Burrow had been hopeful that the Bengals could re-sign Chase, Higgins and Trey Hendrickson. The veteran edge rusher led the league in sacks last season but he hasn’t been able to get a new contract out of Cincinnati. The team granted him permission to explore trade options but the two sides remain at an impasse on an extension.