The Cincinnati Bengals contain some of the best offensive talent in the sport. Without their star quarterback, Joe Burrow, the team is starting to head in a direction they don't want to go in.

Joe Flacco is now the replacement for Burrow, hoping to keep this team on track for the playoffs. His first game was against the Green Bay Packers, who he beat with the Cleveland Browns a few weeks back. This matchup was a different result. The Packers controlled the game in a 9-point win.

During a media press conference, Flacco was asked about the idea of Ja'Marr Chase going off script.

“Hypothetically, if he were to come to me and say that – I'd say ‘Yes sir, that's what we're gonna do.'”

What would that scenario actually look like?

It could be any route. Flacco is a veteran, he can hit Chase on any route as long as they have the communication. Only some quarterbacks have the freedom to go off script, but Flacco can be one of them if he trusts that his teammates are on the same page. In this case, it would only be to the likes of Chase and Tee Higgins anyway.

Flacco and his top two receivers can figure out the coverage in front of them and come up with terminology for a hot route.

Chase was able to score on a 19-yard touchdown against the Packers for his 4th touchdown of the season. He caught 10 passes off 12 targets in the loss. It looks like the chemistry is already forming between him and Flacco.

Chase is looking forward to the Steelers matchup.