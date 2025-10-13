Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase had an NSFW take while talking about Cincy's visit to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

Chase, the Bengals’ explosive wideout, via The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. had this to say about the matchup.

“Just the rankings we got going on right now. We know the Steelers are going to try to come in and raw dog us and kill us. But we going to be ready for that challenge and we going to be waiting for it.”

Chase’s comments came amid a run of high-stakes games where trash talk and toughness often set the tone. The Bengals enter the game leaning on their offense, and Chase remains the focal point, while also navigating injury and availability questions that have cropped up this month.

Chase was listed as questionable earlier in the week with an illness, but later appeared set to play, a status update that adds drama to Thursday night’s showdown.

The “raw dog” line grabbed headlines because it captured something fans already know: the Steelers rarely back down. Pittsburgh prides itself on physical play, and Chase’s prediction that the Steelers will try to go after Cincinnati early suggests the Bengals must match that physicality up front and keep their composure in the trenches.

Chase has built his reputation on turning contested catches into game-changing yardage. The Bengals will need that trait again if the Steelers force a grind-it-out game plan. Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor and his staff must balance aggression with smart play calling, attack when matchups favor Chase, but don’t become one-dimensional against a team that will try to bait them into mistakes.

For Pittsburgh, stopping Chase and limiting explosive gains changes the game. The Steelers will likely send extra attention his way, daring other Bengals weapons to beat them. That chess match between coverage and route discipline will decide the outlook of the entire game.

Chase's message is almost like a warning to his own teammates as well. He knows it's going to be all-out war, and he's ready for it.