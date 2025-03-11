Mar 11, 2025 at 8:41 AM ET

The Minnesota Vikings have a lot of work to do during the 2025 NFL offseason. Minnesota has already lost multiple starters during NFL free agency, including QB Sam Darnold who signed with the Seahawks. The Vikings just added one former Pro Bowler who will beef up their defensive line.

The Vikings have agreed to terms on a contract with veteran defensive tackle Jonathan Allen per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Minnesota gave Allen a three-year deal worth $60 million.

Allen is a two-time Pro Bowler with the Commanders. He will become an immediate upgrade on the interior of Minnesota's defensive line.

Allen currently projects as a starter on the Vikings d-line next to Harrison Phillips and Jerry Tillery.