Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco has accomplished a lot in his NFL career. Flacco accomplished something on Sunday that he hasn't done though in nearly a decade.

“Joe Flacco with his first rushing touchdown since Week 15 of 2017 as a member of the Baltimore Ravens,” ESPN's Rich Cimini posted to X, formerly Twitter.

The Bengals are taking on the New York Jets Sunday. Cincinnati enters the game with a 3-4 record, while the Jets are winless. Flacco is playing in Cincinnati after starting the season with the Cleveland Browns.

Flacco rushed for a first-quarter touchdown for Cincinnati against New York. He scampered into the end zone on a one-yard run. Flacco is playing due to an injury to Joe Burrow.

The Bengals and Jets are playing at time of writing. Flacco is now the oldest player to score a touchdown in Bengals franchise history, per NFL researcher Dante Koplowitz-Fleming. The quarterback is 40 years old.

Joe Flacco has looked sharp for the Bengals this season

Flacco was recently traded from the Browns to Cincinnati. He threw for 342 passing yards for the Bengals in a recent performance. That came in a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The veteran also tossed three touchdown passes in that game.

Reporters had some fun with Flacco on social media Sunday, after his rushing touchdown.

“Flacco shows what having a mobile (quarterback) can do for a team,” New York Post reporter Brian Costello posted to X.

Flacco is a well-traveled veteran of the NFL. After winning a Super Bowl during his time with the Baltimore Ravens, the play caller moved on to play with the New York Jets, Denver Broncos, and some other teams.