So, the Cincinnati Bengals are going to deal Trey Hendrickson. And the Bengals are not going to trade the All-Pro defensive end. Yep, sounds like the back-and-forth, who-knows NFL. However, here is the Bengals’ perfect 2025 NFL Draft trade.

The Bengals find themselves in an interesting situation heading into the draft. They missed the playoffs last season, mainly because of a defense that couldn’t stop much of anything. Also, their best defensive player, defensive end Trey Hendrickson, has requested a trade.

Could the Bengals use Hendrickson to move up in the draft? It seems intriguing.

Bengals GM Duke Tobin has chips to play

Cincinnati stands at No. 17 overall. That’s deep enough in the first round to miss out on some of the few potential studs that are available.

How far up could the Bengals get if they trade Hendrickson? That’s the key question. And here is the team they should target.

The New York Giants would love to get Cam Ward. That’s not going to happen with the Titans locked in on the University of Miami quarterback. With him and possibly Travis Hunter off the board, what if the Giants could get Hendrickson AND quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the first round. Now that’s entertainment.

The Bengals could deal Hendrickson, their Nos. 17 and 105 (fourth round) picks to the Giants for their No. 3 and the first of their third-round picks (No. 65).

This makes sense from the Giants standpoint, who could get a defensive game-changer and then still have a good enough pick to get Sanders. Or as a consolation, perhaps Jaxson Dart.

For the Bengals, it’s an opportunity to get mega-pass rusher Abdul Carter. This means they wouldn’t pull the trigger on this trade until they knew he was still available. He could replace a huge chunk of Hendrickson’s production. Plus, Carter would be much younger and cheaper.

What would Bengals have in Abdul Carter?

The Bengals are unlikely to find a player anywhere close to Carter at the No. 17 spot. This would rid them of Hendrickson’s bloated contract, which is far too expensive for his age.

Here’s what Carter could bring to the Bengals' defense, according to nytimes.com.

“With only one season under his belt as a true edge rusher, Carter needs continued polish in his attack,” Dane Brugler wrote. “His arrow is pointing sky high, though, because of his get-off burst, body twitch, and competitive intensity. Despite having average size for run-game responsibilities, he regains his balance quickly after taking a jolt from blockers and plays with tremendous range to slip blocks and close in a flash.

“Overall, Carter is a disruptive presence because of his explosive nature and how he mixes up his rushes to win with speed, force, and a budding arsenal of moves. He projects as a 1A pass rusher, with a gift for consistently making the quarterback move his feet and making plays in the run game.”

Carter is expected to make his defensive coordinator happy, according to nfl.com.

“Carter has the urgency and athletic talent to bombard the stat sheet,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “He’s always first out and first into contact after the snap, but can dart into gaps or around blocks as a penetrator. Carter’s explosiveness, hunger, and body control should have him on track to become a highly productive 3-4 rush linebacker with Pro Bowl talent.”

What is the trade roadblock?

Part of the problem for the Bengals is whether they are willing to deal Hendrickson. Head coach Zac Taylor seems to want to keep him, according to espn.com.

“Trey's been a big part of our team,” Taylor said at the annual league meeting in Florida. “We want to work through it with him and his agent. We'll just see where it goes.”

The 31-year-old Hendrickson is coming off his best season. He led the NFL in sacks and earned All-Pro first-team honors for the first time in his career. Also, he made the Pro Bowl for the fourth straight season. Despite that success, Hendrickson ranks only No. 10 in average annual salaries for edge rushers.

It’s a tough situation for the Bengals. They would like to keep Hendrickson and make a good pick at No. 17. But since Hendrickson wants out, their best bet is to replace him in the draft and get receiver help, or something else, with one of their later picks.