The Cincinnati Bengals moved quickly to address their quarterback depth after Joe Burrow went down with a turf toe injury, which is expected to sideline him for most of the 2025 season.

Cincinnati signed veteran Mike White to the practice squad and added Sean Clifford, a former Packers draft pick, giving the team two additional arms behind Jake Browning. With Burrow unavailable, Browning has been elevated to a starter as the Bengals prepare for a crucial stretch of the season.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Browning has impressed internally with his preparation, poise, and ability to run the offense. While nobody inside the building is confusing him for Burrow, team sources believe Browning can steady the ship long enough to keep playoff hopes alive.

That optimism ties into renewed hope that Burrow could return by mid-December if his recovery progresses smoothly. It's far from guaranteed, but the Bengals believe they have a chance to survive until then.

Their narrow 31-27 win over the Jaguars in Week 2 highlighted how luck and grit may be on their side this season, something Cincinnati lacked a year ago when close games consistently slipped away.

Browning's Week 2 outing showed both promise and areas to clean up. He threw for 241 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions, flashing confidence but also leaving plays on the field.

Head coach Zac Taylor backed his quarterback publicly, while analysts like Rich Eisen went further, suggesting Browning is capable of performing at a level higher than many NFL starters. For now, the Bengals' season hinges on his ability to limit mistakes and keep the offense functional while Burrow recovers.

Not everyone is convinced. Offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher has faced criticism for leaning too heavily on Burrow in recent years, exposing him to repeated hits.

After the Jaguars game, Pitcher defended the system, insisting the Bengals are built to be one of the league's most explosive passing units. He acknowledged the inherent risks but emphasized the importance of maximizing the talent of Cincinnati's deep skill-position group. With Browning at the helm, Pitcher will need to adjust while maintaining enough firepower to keep Cincinnati in the AFC playoff chase.