The Cincinnati Bengals needed to find some new quarterbacks quickly before Week 3. Joe Burrow went down with a turf toe injury and will miss most of the 2025 season as a result. Now the Bengals have added not one, but two new quarterbacks on Tuesday to add depth at the position.

The Bengals added a veteran quarterback, Mike White, to the practice squad per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

But Cincinnati didn't stop there. They made it a double addition by signing former Packer Sean Clifford.

Clifford is a former fifth-round pick out of Penn State. He joined the Packers in 2023 and served as Jordan Love's backup for one season. Green Bay released Clifford in 2024 and added him to their practice squad after trading for Malik Willis.

The Clifford addition feels like an upside play by the Bengals.

Meanwhile, Mike White brings veteran experience that makes him an ideal backup.

White has played in 15 NFL games after joining the league back in 2018. He's thrown for 2,247 yards with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions throughout his career. White gives the Bengals a solid option in case of emergency in the middle of a game.

Both quarterbacks should add depth behind Jake Browning, who should step in to start in Burrow's place.

Bengals QB Jake Browning receives huge praise after impressive Week 2 game

Article Continues Below

Jake Browning gave Bengals fans hope in Week 2.

Browning threw for 241 passing yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions on Sunday. He also earned the praise of his head coach Zac Taylor.

“I feel very confident in Jake,” Taylor said per ESPN's Ben Baby. “He can help us win football games and helps us contend for all the things we want to contend for.”

And he's not the only one to take notice of Browning.

None other than Rich Eisen heaped praise on Browning after his impressive performance in Week 2. Eisen even claimed that Browning is better than some starting quarterbacks.

“I don't think the season's over [for the Bengals]. I think Jake Browning is better than maybe a third of the starting quarterbacks in the NFL. How does that sound? I think Jake Browning's that good. I think Jake Browning is the best backup QB in the NFL.”

Browning will be under immense pressure to keep the Bengals alive until Burrow can (hopefully) return in December.

Next up for the Bengals is a Week 3 matchup against the Vikings.