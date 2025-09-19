The Cincinnati Bengals are 2-0 for the first time in Zac Taylor's coaching career. But the conversation around the Queen City does not reflect that. Joe Burrow is out for at least three months after undergoing surgery for turf toe, putting Jake Browning in the spotlight. And on Friday, the Bengals announced that rookie edge rusher Shemar Stewart would miss the game against the Minnesota Vikings due to an ankle injury.

Stewart suffered the injury late in the Week 2 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He did not return for the final 12:04 of the win, which featured the first tackle of his NFL career. Stewart's defensive teammates, DJ Turner and Cam Taylor-Britt, are also on the injury report, with Turner questionable and Taylor-Britt doubtful.

The Bengals' defense was much maligned coming into the season after a dreadful 2024 campaign. Stewart and new defensive coordinator Al Golden were the big additions to the club. A poor performance against Jacksonville has put the attention back on the defense, especially with the offense needing help.

Article Continues Below

But the good news for the Bengals' defensive reserves is that the Vikings will also have a backup quarterback starting. Carson Wentz will be under center for Minnesota while JJ McCarthy nurses an ankle sprain. That does not mean it will be an easy matchup, however, with Jordan Mason running the ball and Justin Jefferson catching passes.

The Bengals drafted Shemar Stewart 17th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft after that dreadful defensive season. But it took a long time to get Stewart onto the practice field due to a contract dispute. Now, he will miss time due to an injury after two games without a sack and just two tackles.

The Bengals visit the Vikings at 1 p.m. on Sunday, with a trip to Denver for Monday Night Football following in Week 4.