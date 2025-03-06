The tricky financial station that the Cincinnati Bengals find themselves in is well-documented at this point, as the team's efforts to keep their trio of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have been at the forefront of everyone's mind dating back to last spring, when Cincinnati franchised tagged Tee Higgins for the first time. The Bengals have since tagged Higgins for a second consecutive year with hopes of signing him — along with Chase — to long-term deals.

Whether or not this is ideal way to build a team is up for debate, because in order to devote that amount of money to a quarterback and two wide receivers, the Bengals will need to cut corners elsewhere. They've already had to cut ties with guard Alex Cappa, and now it appears as if star defensive Trey Hendrickson will be the next casualty. The Bengals have given Hendrickson permission to seek a trade, and already it appears as if a loose list of potential suitors is beginning to materialize.

“Trey Hendrickson has played for two defensive coordinators in his career. Dennis Allen: 2017-2020, Lou Anarumo: 2021-2024,” notes Field Yates on X. “This isn't to say Hendrickson would need to play for a former coach, but two that know him well are now in Chicago and Indianapolis.”

Hendrickson got his NFL start in New Orleans under new Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. He had a breakout 2020 campaign in which he logged 13.5 sacks and was rewarded handsomely the following offseason, signing a four-year, $60 million deal with the Bengals. While playing for Lou Anarumo's defense, Hendrickson would go on to make four consecutive Pro Bowls and lead the NFL in sacks in the 2024 season on his way to his first All-Pro nod. After a disastrous 2024 season in which Cincinnati finished 25th in points allowed, the Bengals moved on from Anarumo, who quickly found a job with Indianapolis.

The Colts used a 1st round pick on edge rusher Laiatu Latu last spring, and still have Kwity Paye under contract for one more season, but adding an edge rusher the caliber of Hendrickson — at the right price — is not a bad idea. Chicago has a desperate need to bolster their pass rush in 2025, and general manager Ryan Poles has already made a pair of noteworthy trades this offseason to address one of his team's biggest areas of weakness.