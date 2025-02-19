Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals are in a contract face off. While Chase told the Bengals what he was looking for, contract-wise, he was ready to pull out all the stops. According to a report from Fox Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz explained what was going on between the franchise and the star player.

“Chase, as I've reported, was very, very close to getting a deal done before last season began,” Schultz said. “In fact, multiple sources familiar with the negotiations say that the 2024 triple crown winner was even willing to sit out the team's first couple of games.

“Ultimately, Chase chose to play, and now Cincinnati is staring at the league's first $40 million wide receiver. That's right: Chase will command at least $40 million per season.” Going back to the earlier point, that was the amount Chase wanted. It'll be a chance to reset the wide receiver market.

After all, Chase won the NFL's triple crown this past season. His production was the best it has ever been. Still, it doesn't mean that he won't make the Bengals make a tough decision. After all, quarterback Joe Burrow has made his voice known about Chase and Tee Higgins both being paid.

Ja'Marr Chase's contract could break the Bengals bank

Cincinnati only has $46 million in available cap space this offseason. Chase's presumed deal, combined with Higgins being a free agent, doesn't make matters easier. It might be a case of who gets the short end of the stick. The Bengals are likely franchise-tagging Higgins once again.

Still, he could've received nearly $30 million on the open market from a barrage of teams. Higgins is just 26 years old and saved his best football to close the season. He also happens to be represented by Alliance Sports, the same agency representing Chase, which means all the leverage is on their side.

The Bengals rarely break precedent on contracts, with Burrow inking $55 million a year as the most prominent exception (they sold naming rights for Paycor Stadium in the same year). At the end of the day, Cincinnati has some tough decisions to make. Higgins and Chase are both entering their respective primes but want to be compensated like that.

There might not be enough money to go around for both. Even with that being said, Chase is eagerly waiting for a new contract from the Bengals. If they don't offer, he might be willing to sit until a new contract is presented or he receives one.