The Cleveland Browns looked like the prime destination for Shedeur Sanders. The Browns entered Friday positioned to end Sanders' much debated NFL Draft fall. Instead they bypass the Colorado quarterback for Quinshon Judkins and Carson Schwesinger.

The AFC North franchise passed on quarterback help to start night two of the draft. UCLA linebacker Schwesinger kicked off the second round as the 33rd pick.

“Keep loading up on defense!!” The Browns' X account posted. “Let's get to work, Carson Schwesinger.”

Cleveland then bolstered the backfield at 36th. Judkins comes over via the defending national champion Ohio State. He became the first running back taken in day two of the draft.

But again, both picks added to Sanders' continuous fall in the draft.

Assistant general manager Glenn Cook sat in front of reporters addressing one of the picks. Perry said one Browns coach showed exuberance in Judkins coming over: Running backs coach Duce Staley. Berry raved about the selection.

“He brings a brand of football that we want,” Berry said. “[He's] an AFC North back. Exceptionally strong, tough, productive three-down guy. Duce is extremely excited. He wanted to drive down and pick him up tonight.”

Cook added that the Browns emphasized “being intentional with adding impact players. Guys who effect the short and long-term.” He added both picks are capable of doing just that. Cook praised Schwesinger's productivity and smarts and “fits the identity of what we want” on defense.

But again, the Browns emerged as the latest to snub Sanders. Cleveland looks content with DeShaun Watson, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett in this QB room. This despite Watson's injury pileup history, Flacco's age and Pickett now on his third NFL franchise.

Meanwhile, Sanders remained available after the 40th selection. The New Orleans Saints opted to draft Tyler Shough of Louisville as their QB at No. 40.