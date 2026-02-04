The Cleveland Browns enter the 2026 offseason standing at the intersection of urgency and reinvention. This franchise once believed it had built a contender through defensive dominance. However, the past season instead exposed structural fragility, particularly on offense. A coaching change, a looming quarterback decision, and the financial gravity of past roster bets have created a climate where sentiment must give way to strategy. For new head coach Todd Monken and GM Andrew Berry, difficult roster cuts are not just possible but inevitable. Now, three veterans, each with meaningful Browns legacies, sit squarely on the chopping block.

Defensive brilliance and offensive collapse

The Browns’ 2025 season was a study in extremes. It was defined by a historic defensive effort that was ultimately undermined by a “toothless” offense. The team finished with a disappointing 5-12 record. They landed at the bottom of the AFC North for the second consecutive year. Defensively, Cleveland remained elite. Anchored by Myles Garrett, who shattered the NFL single-season sack record with 23, the unit ranked fourth in total yards allowed. They helped keep many games within reach.

Offensively, however, dysfunction reigned. A revolving quarterback carousel prevented any rhythm from forming. Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel opened the season but struggled before Shedeur Sanders stepped in. Sanders injected life into the attack. He guided Cleveland to a 3-4 finish and even earned a surprise Pro Bowl nod. That said, the flashes couldn’t mask systemic issues. The Browns finished 31st in scoring at just 16.4 points per game, with protection breakdowns and red-zone inefficiency becoming weekly themes.

Leadership reset

The fallout from the losing campaign triggered sweeping change. Cleveland parted ways with two-time Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski. That signaled that incremental fixes were no longer enough. To spearhead an offensive transformation, the franchise hired former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken as head coach.

Monken inherits both promise and pressure. The defense remains championship-caliber, featuring Garrett, Denzel Ward, and Defensive Rookie of the Year frontrunner Carson Schwesinger. However, the offensive infrastructure requires demolition and rebuild. Looming over everything is the financial weight of Deshaun Watson’s contract. This just continues to compress roster flexibility. Monken’s task is clear. He needs to modernize the offense, stabilize the quarterback pipeline, and reshape the roster to fit a more aggressive aerial identity.

Free agency priorities

Cleveland’s 2026 free agency blueprint reflects that urgency. The offensive line stands as the most immediate concern. Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, and Jack Conklin all face uncertain futures. That's due to age, durability, or contract structure. Protecting Sanders and Gabriel is non-negotiable if Monken’s vertical system is to function.

The receiver room also requires a top-tier addition. Jerry Jeudy remains productive, but Cleveland lacks a true WR1 capable of tilting coverage. With roughly $69 million in projected cap space, Berry is expected to prioritize pass protection and perimeter explosiveness above all else. Defensive depth additions at safety and linebacker may follow. The mission, though, is clearly offense first.

That financial reshaping begins with roster cuts.

OT Jack Conklin

Conklin’s tenure in Cleveland has been defined by excellence, when available. Unfortunately, availability has been the recurring issue. Injuries once again limited his impact in 2025. This forced Cleveland into constant reshuffling along the offensive front. That instability directly hindered the development of Sanders and Gabriel. Both faced heavy pressure off the right edge.

Conklin’s contract has effectively reached its voidable phase. Yes, dead money is unavoidable. That said, a Post-June 1 designation would soften the immediate cap hit. That would also allow Cleveland to redirect funds toward younger, healthier linemen.

The Browns hold the No. 6 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. They can select a franchise tackle. Combined with the emergence of Dawand Jones, Conklin’s combination of age, injury history, and contract cost makes him an increasingly expendable piece in Monken’s reset.

C Ethan Pocic

For two seasons, Ethan Pocic functioned as the glue of Cleveland’s interior line. His communication and pre-snap intelligence stabilized protections during turbulent stretches. 2025, though, marked a downturn. Following mid-season surgery, Pocic’s mobility and anchor both declined. The Browns’ run game felt the ripple effects. As such, Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson often faced interior penetration before plays could develop.

Releasing Pocic would save approximately $4.3 million in cap space. Sure, that's modest relative to Cleveland’s broader cap challenges. However, incremental savings matter for a roster navigating quarterback costs and offensive reinvestment.

The organization is reportedly high on Luke Wypler. He flashed starter-level upside in limited action. Transitioning to Wypler aligns with Berry’s broader youth movement philosophy. He recently described this as building “the youngest team in the NFL.”

Pocic’s leadership is valued, but Cleveland appears ready to prioritize cost efficiency and developmental upside over veteran stability.

TE David Njoku

This is the most emotionally complex decision. David Njoku has long been a fan favorite and one of Cleveland’s rare homegrown success stories. His athleticism and locker-room presence made him a cornerstone of the offense for years. Yet, production dipped again in 2025. More significantly, the emergence of Harold Fannin Jr has reshaped the tight end hierarchy. Fannin’s versatility and cost-controlled contract make him an ideal fit for Monken’s spacing concepts.

Njoku also carries a massive $24.3 million cap charge for 2026. Because his deal is set to void, Cleveland faces a binary choice. They can either extend him to spread the hit, or absorb the financial blow now.

Given the need for a systemic offensive reset, Cleveland may choose to rip the bandage off here. Allocating those resources toward wide receiver upgrades and offensive line protection better aligns with Monken’s long-term vision than retaining a high-priced tight end in a declining production phase.

Cost of transformation

Roster overhauls are rarely gentle. For Cleveland, they may be particularly painful. Conklin, Pocic, and Njoku each represent different eras of Browns optimism.

The NFL’s reality, though, is unforgiving. Cap health, scheme fit, and durability outweigh sentiment. Monken’s arrival signals philosophical change. With it comes difficult but necessary roster surgery. If executed correctly, however, these moves may just mark genuine rebirth.