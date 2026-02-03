The Cleveland Browns are making major moves to overhaul their offense, and they didn’t have to look far to find their new architect. After recently naming Todd Monken as head coach, the Browns are doubling down on the Baltimore Ravens' blueprint by hiring Travis Switzer as their new offensive coordinator.

Switzer follows Monken from the division-rival Ravens, where he spent the last nine seasons climbing the coaching ladder. Most recently, he served as Baltimore's run game coordinator, overseeing a ground attack that consistently bullied the rest of the league.

In 2024, Switzer’s unit helped Derrick Henry explode for an AFC-best 1,921 yards, and in 2025, the Ravens' run game remained elite, ranking second in the NFL with 156.6 yards per game.

So, what does this mean for Cleveland? It means the “Dawg Pound” is likely getting a much-needed identity shift. The 2025 season was a roller coaster for the Browns, particularly for rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders. While Sanders flashed brilliance, like his historic Week 14 performance against the Tennessee Titans, where he threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns, he also struggled with consistency, finishing the year with a 68.1 passer rating and 10 interceptions.

By bringing in Switzer, Monken is clearly looking to take the pressure off his young signal-caller. During the team's narrow 20-18 season-ending win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Sanders was efficient but limited, throwing for 111 yards while the offense leaned on a grit-and-grind approach. Switzer’s expertise in creative run schemes should provide the perfect safety net for Sanders.

Switzer also brings local ties back to Northeast Ohio, having starred as a center for the Akron Zips during his college days. Now, he returns to the shores of Lake Erie with a simple mission: turn the Browns' offense into a physical powerhouse.