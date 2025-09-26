The Cleveland Browns have been one of the better teams on the defensive side of the ball. Having Myles Garrett is obviously a boon to their pass defense, but Cleveland has also been an absolute beast at stopping the run. They are allowing just 57.3 rushing yards through three games. The teams they faced in that span are no joke, either: they took on Josh Jacobs' Green Bay Packers and Derrick Henry's Baltimore Ravens.

The Browns are set to face another elite running team in the Detroit Lions. Detroit is supremely confident in their ability to run the football. Offensive coordinator John Norton even went so far as to say, “I don't think they've seen a running game like ours yet,” before their clash against Cleveland.

Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz responded to these comments. Here's what the DC had to say about Norton's bold claim.

“I mean, we've faced some good running offenses,” Schwartz said, via Pro Football Talk. “I mean, Green Bay was running the ball really well, so was Baltimore. Cincinnati was more of a pass-game offense. So, you know, it's one of the major things we have to do is stop the run.

Article Continues Below

Henry was held to a measly 23 yards on 11 carries against the Browns in Week 2. Jacobs, on the other hand, was held to just 30 yards on 16 carries. The Browns' defense's ability to shut down both the ground games and the passing attacks of their opponents makes them one of the fiercest defenses in the NFL.

That being said, the Lions are going to present an interesting challenge for Schwartz and the Browns. Detroit's run game hasn't lost a beat after Ben Johnson's departure. They have the best running back duo in Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, who have two different skillsets to account for. Add to that the fact that Detroit is starting to run more 21 personnel and their elite offensive line, and you have a run game that could give the Browns some headaches.

The Browns and Lions will meet on Sunday. Who will win the matchup between an unstoppable force and an immovable object?