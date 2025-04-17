The Cleveland Browns desperately need to find a new starting quarterback. Cleveland cannot count on Deshaun Watson in 2025 after his Achilles injury setback back in January. The Browns have Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett holding down the fort, but they may be tempted to add a QB during the 2025 NFL Draft as well.

Browns GM Andrew Berry dropped an interesting observation during his pre-draft press conference on Thursday. Berry complimented Alabama QB Jalen Milroe's athleticism, comparing him the Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.

“Rare physical talent. Maybe the only quarterback who's faster than Lamar Jackson,” Berry said.

Milroe is one of the most interesting QB prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. He is not regarded as one of the top quarterbacks in the class in part because he is not a prolific passer. In fact, he failed to surpass 3,000 passing yards in both of his years starting at Alabama.

However, Milroe's incredible athletic profile makes him a tantalizing prospect. Milroe is an incredible runner, racking up 726 rushing yards and a whopping 20 rushing touchdowns in 2024.

Milroe could be a superstar in the making if he lands with the right NFL team.

Could the Browns select Jalen Milroe as their quarterback of the future?

The Browns could be the perfect landing spot for Jalen Milroe.

Cleveland is not in a strong position to compete in 2025, but the future is full of promise. As a result, the Browns could select Milroe and give him plenty of time on the bench to develop.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Milroe has received position reviews from several NFL executives who have scouted him.

“At some point someone will say he's too good an athlete to not take,” one AFC executive told Fowler.

Milroe is commonly compared to Jets QB Justin Fields. They are both dual-threat quarterbacks who can carve up opposing defenses if given enough space to run.

One NFL national scout agreed that an ideal situation for Milroe could be riding the bench for a season or two.

“If you can sit him for multiple years and then tailor your offense around him, you could really have something,” an NFL national scout said to ESPN. “But you would have to be all-in on his dual-threat ability. Work ethic is not a concern with him.”

If the Browns like Milroe enough to draft him, they could do so at the top of the second round with the 33rd overall pick.